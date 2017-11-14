Garrett Elementary to celebrate with extravaganza event

Garrett Elementary School is having an extravaganza in celebration of their progress on CCRPI.

The event will take place Nov. 14th from 4:45 p.m.-7:00 p.m. The extravaganza will feature games, cheerleaders, drill team display and our very own First Alert Meteorologist Jay Jefferies as the MC!

The event is free.

