Columbia County authorities search for stolen credit card suspect

Authorities in Columbia County are searching for a suspect involved in a stolen credit card case.

The card is said to have been stolen Oct. 29th at the Salsa's located at 4460 Washington Rd. The suspect then used the stolen card at Kroger located at 2801 Washington Rd.

If you have any information on the identity or whereabouts of this suspect, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 706-541-2800.

