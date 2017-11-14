Guitar Pull TODAY!

Guitar Pull is today!

Fans have been waiting since tickets went on sale back in Sept. and the day is here. The 19th annual event will feature Darius Rucker, Jake Owen, Randy Houser, Lee Brice, Brett Young, and Big & Rich.

The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the James Brown Arena. Tickets are sold out so if you didn't get a chance to grab one, you'll have to wait until next year. The Guitar Pull concert benefits The United Way of the CSRA.

