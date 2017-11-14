Spread holiday cheer worldwide this week with shoe boxes

Operation Christmas Child uses a wide community of parishes and churches across the globe to organize the collection and delivery of the donations; WFXG.

A national program is trying to spread holiday cheer around the world with something so simple: shoe boxes.

Operation Christmas Child helps deliver the gift-filled boxes to children in primarily war-torn and famine-stricken regions of the world such as Africa and the Middle East. Some gifts do stay in the United States, though, on Native American reservations.

This year's donation period runs through Friday, November 17, and is the most ambitious in the program's 14-year history.

The Aiken chapter hopes to collect more than 20,000 shoe boxes, while the Augusta chapter plans to add 18,000 of its own.

Augusta's chapter of the program collects from 11 counties, which includes Burke, Columbia, Glascock, Hancock, Jefferson, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond, Taliaferro, Warrenton, and Washington.

Keep in mind that it is sometimes better to pack a box with needs rather than wants.

Though you can pack it with whatever you would like, it often does more good to fill it with toiletries and clothing.

Most of the goods you can grab off of the shelf in your house and can make all the difference.

Check here and punch-in your zip code to find your closest drop-off location and even build your box online.

