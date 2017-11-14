Spread holiday cheer worldwide this week with shoe boxes

The man struck and killed by a truck on Deans Bridge Road Monday night has been identified. According to the Richmond County Coroner's Office, sixty-year-old Nathan George Braddy, was struck by a Ford F-150 at around 6:55 p.m. at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and Murphy Road.More >>
The man struck and killed by a truck on Deans Bridge Road Monday night has been identified. According to the Richmond County Coroner's Office, sixty-year-old Nathan George Braddy, was struck by a Ford F-150 at around 6:55 p.m. at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and Murphy Road.More >>
It's flu season and The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed its first flu-related death this season. The identity of that person...More >>
It's flu season and The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed its first flu-related death this season. The identity of that person...More >>
Paine College will be hosting the Ann N. Johnson Music Festival Saturday, Nov. 18th. The festival will aide in providing scholarships for...More >>
Paine College will be hosting the Ann N. Johnson Music Festival Saturday, Nov. 18th. The festival will aide in providing scholarships for...More >>
Garrett Elementary School is having an extravaganza in celebration of their...More >>
Garrett Elementary School is having an extravaganza in celebration of their...More >>
Authorities in Columbia County are searching for a suspect involved in a stolen credit card case. The card is said to have been stolen...More >>
Authorities in Columbia County are searching for a suspect involved in a stolen credit card case. The card is said to have been stolen...More >>