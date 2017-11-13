Pedestrian killed by truck on Deans Bridge Rd. identified

The man struck and killed by a truck on Deans Bridge Road Monday night has been identified.

According to the Richmond County Coroner's Office, sixty-year-old Nathan George Braddy, was struck by a Ford F-150 at around 6:55 p.m. at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and Murphy Road. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says Braddy was crossing the intersection when he was hit.

Braddy was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. The coroner's office believes alcohol is a contributing factor in his death.

The Richmond County S.T.A.R. Team was brought out to investigate the accident.

