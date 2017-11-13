Pedestrian killed by truck on Deans Bridge Rd. identified

Eden's Ministry will be holding their 2017 "Stuff That Legends Are Made Of" awards. This award is given to four honorees throughout the CSRA who have changed the face, history, and future of our various communities in Georgia and South Carolina.More >>
Power has been restored after a crash in North Augusta on Tuesday night. North Augusta Public Safety Dispatch says a car crashed into a power pole on Georgia Avenue near the Post Office, bringing down a power line.More >>
With cooler temperatures, starting up your car and leaving it unattended to warm up or to run into a store could lead to a citation for South Carolina and Georgia drivers. It is a law that's been on the books for years. "We had an incident where somebody drove off and there was actually a child in the car seat in the back of the car.", says Lt. Karl Odenthal, with Aiken Public Safety. Lt. Odenthal says Aiken has seen its fair share of car thefts and a big reason, unat...More >>
The Richmond County Board of Education met to discuss a number of items but among those were the proposal of a new cyber magnet program for students.More >>
