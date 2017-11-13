Fatal accident on Dean's Bridge and Murphy Road intersection

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office S.T.A.R Team are currently investigating a fatal accident. The accident involving a Ford F150 and a pedestrian happened at the intersection of Dean's Bride Rd. at Murphy Rd. The pedestrian was crossing the intersection when struck by the Ford. The pedestrian later died at the hospital. More details to come as the investigation continues. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
Aiken city officials broke ground on the new Northside Park November 13th, 2017 at 4 p.m. The park will span to 120 acres and phase one will just include construction for the first 40.More >>
The subject pictured in this article is wanted for questioning in a fraudulent transaction that happened on Sept. 23, 2017 at Hibbett Sport & City Gear on Gordon Highway.More >>
The victim in Saturday's deadly crash on Drone Road has been identified as fifty-year-old James Bostic of the 600 block of Drone Road.More >>
