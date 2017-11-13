Fatal accident on Dean's Bridge and Murphy Road intersection - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office S.T.A.R Team are currently investigating a fatal accident.

The accident involving a Ford F150 and a pedestrian happened at the intersection of Dean's Bride Rd. at Murphy Rd.  The pedestrian was crossing the intersection when struck by the Ford. The pedestrian later died at the hospital.

More details to come as the investigation continues.

