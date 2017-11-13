Aiken city officials hold groundbreaking for new park

Aiken city officials broke ground on the new Northside Park November 13th, 2017 at 4 p.m. The park will span to 120 acres and phase one will just include construction for the first 40. Mayor Osbon says this park will hopefully enhance the quality of living and recreation in this area. A playground, a mile's worth of walking trails, and a 300-seat amphitheater are among the developments that will be built during the first phase of construction.

Mayor Osbon says he wants this park to be a unique experience for residents; a place they will look forward to bringing their families. “You know one thing that we’re really looking at is not duplicating services that we have in other parks. So, it will be a unique park on its own, just to bring people together even more. It is essentially is our canvas, and we have the opportunity to paint and meet the needs of a growing community, so it’s exciting," says Mayor Osbon

He also wants this park to produce healthy revenue for the city and enhance the idea of Aiken being the place to live, work, and play. “We really do look at it also as a driver for economic development. We like to think of our city as a place where people live, work, and play. And we think this park place right into our needs as a growing city," says Mayor Osbon.

Mayor Osbon says after over 8 years of planning it’s refreshing to finally break ground on the park residents voted for. “It really is, I mean, there’s been a lot of wonder, if, when. And to now say definitively yes this is what it’s going to be, we’ve got a groundbreaking, we’ve got a date. And we’re very excited about it," says Mayor Osbon.

And that date will be Fall of 2018 right off Columbia Highway N. Mayor Osbon hopes the completion of the Northside park will promote even more unity and a sense of community among resident in Aiken.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.