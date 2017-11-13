Subject wanted for questioning in Hibbett Sport card fraud case

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a subject wanted for questioning in a fraud case.

The subject pictured in this article is wanted for questioning in a fraudulent transaction that happened on Sept. 23, 2017 at Hibbett Sport & City Gear on Gordon Highway.

If you have any information about this case or are able to identify this subject, please contact Inv. Michelle Hunter Walden or any financial crimes investigator at 706-821-1023 or 706-821-1020.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.