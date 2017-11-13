8-year-old killed in Windsor crash

The Aiken County Coroner's Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a crash that took the life of an eight-year-old child from Barnwell.

Javion Hayward died early Monday morning from injuries sustained in a crash in Windsor Saturday night. Javion was in the rear passenger seat of a 2004 Chevrolet being driven by his mother, Coretta Green. The vehicle was traveling South on Old Barnwell Road near Cedar Road when, for unknown reasons, Green ran the vehicle off the right side of the road and overcorrected. The vehicle crossed into the Northbound lane, striking a 1998 Ford truck.

Green, her other passengers, and the occupants of the Ford were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

