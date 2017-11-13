Richmond Co. working 2 crashes at intersection of Peach Orchard Rd., Rosier Rd.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of two separate crashes at the same intersection in Augusta.

Dispatch tells FOX 54 there are two collisions at the intersection of Peach Orchard Road and Rosier Road. The first call came in at 12:17 p.m. One collision involves a tractor-trailer. Two Northbound lanes of Peach Orchard Road are blocked.

There is no official word on how many may be injured, but the Augusta Fire Department and EMS are on the scene.

