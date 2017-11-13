Fantasia, Bell Biv Devoe to perform at Bell Auditorium - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Fantasia, Bell Biv Devoe to perform at Bell Auditorium

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Fantasia and Bell Biv Devoe will be performing at the Bell Auditorium.

The concert will be on Dec. 29 with Fantasia headlining. Tickets will go on sale on Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. and are available at Georgialinatix.com, or by calling 877-428-4849, and The SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena.

