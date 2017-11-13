Images released for South Carolina REAL ID cards

The images for South Carolina's REAL ID cards have been released for the public's viewing.

REAL ID's are set to be implemented for the first quarter of 2018. The photo on the left is the image of the REAL ID driver's licenses and identification cards compliant with the federal REAL ID Act of 2005. This card can be used to pass through security checkpoints at airports, secure federal buildings, and military installations. Instead of your REAL ID, you can also use your government issued passport or other federally accepted identification for the before said activities.

The photo on the right is the non-compliant license and ID which will say “Not for Federal Identification”. With these cards and the current state license and IDs, you will not be able to use them to pass through security checkpoints at airports, secure federal buildings, and military installations. If you have to do any of the before mentioned tasks, you must present a different form of federally accepted identification. This can be a valid US Passport or military ID for the above activities in the future. Understand, these cards, as well as your current state ID will still allow you to drive, vote, apply for or receive federal benefits that you qualify for, access a hospital or receive life-saving services, and participate in law enforcement proceedings or investigations.

You do not have to purchase a REAL ID if you don't want to, however, to pass those certain security points, you must have the REAL ID or other federally accepted identification. Whether you choose to purchase the REAL ID or keep your current card, the price for the SCDMV stays the same.

To change your card to a REAL ID, the SCDMV must have all of the following documents on file:

Proof of Identity (Government-issued birth certificate or valid US Passport)

Proof of Social Security Number

Two Proofs of Current, Physical SC Address

Proof of All Legal Name Changes You may bring these documents to the SCDMV now.

If you have a Class D, E, F, G, M, or any combination of those license (not a commercial driver’s license, identification card, or are an international customer) and are a US Citizen, you may be able to buy your new REAL ID license online in 2018 with a valid credit card. Your driving privileges must be in good standing for you to be eligible for online ordering and your last renewal cannot have been by mail.

If you have a commercial driver’s license, identification card, or are an international customer, you should gather the above documents and keep them in a secure location until the REAL ID is available for purchase in 2018. You must visit an SCDMV branch to buy your REAL ID. The SCDMV must be printing the cards in order to submit its certification for full compliance with the US Department of Homeland Security. Once that certification occurs, all unexpired SC driver’s licenses and identification cards will be valid to pass airport security, enter secure federal facilities, and visit military installations until October 1, 2020.

While you have until 2020 to change your card, you’re encouraged to visit the SCDMV sooner to avoid anticipated long lines closer to 2020. Once the state is printing the new cards, there will be four styles of valid licenses in the state: REAL IDs, non-compliant cards, current cards, and cards with the red stripe across the top. For the most up-to-date information, follow the agency on Facebook and Twitter. You may also visit www.scdmvonline.com. For questions about REAL ID, please email REALID@scdmv.net or call 803-896-5000.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.