Columbia Co: Resurfacing work SR47 begins

Monday, November 13th, crews are starting work on a $2.27 million resurfacing project on State Route 47.

This will stretch from I-20 to the Lincoln County line at Little River.

The entire work area is 14 miles long. Lane closures start Monday at the interstate Exit 183 interchange heading north toward Appling. Pilot vehicles are a must in this situation, so heavy delays are expected.



General work hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week with the ability for contractors to continue moving progress on weekends as well.



GDOT anticipates project completion prior to the Christmas holidays.

