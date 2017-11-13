New park in Aiken intends to impress

An overhead of the park, as imagined by city architects; City of Aiken.

Aiken's department of parks and recreation will celebrate the groundbreaking of the city's newest park.

And it definitely stack up.

It is a $2.5 million project spanning 120 acres of land, which will be pieced together in phases just north of the city limits on Columbia Highway.

The first phase will have a playground, a mile's worth of walking trails, and a 300-seat amphitheater.

That will only eat up 40 acres.

Future phases will include more trails and fields for pick-up sporting events like football and soccer.

This new park on the north side of Aiken will join Citizens Park, Hopelands Gardens, and Virginia Acres Park.

Mayor Rick Osbon, along with members of the city council and parks and recreation are expected to speak at the groundbreaking ceremony Monday, November 13, at 4pm.

The park site is located at 1671 Columbia Highway N, Aiken, SC, 29801.

