New park in Aiken intends to impress

Fantasia and Bell Biv Devoe will be performing at the Bell Auditorium. The concert will be on...More >>
The victim in Saturday's deadly crash on Drone Road has been identified as fifty-year-old James Bostic of the 600 block of Drone Road.More >>
The images for South Carolina's REAL ID cards have been released for the public's viewing. REAL ID's are set to be implemented for the first quarter of 2018.More >>
Cold weather preparations include more than pulling out those space heaters and making sure those winter coats fit. It's also important to make sure your car is ready for the cold weather.More >>
Aiken's department of parks and recreation will celebrate the groundbreaking of the city's newest park. And it definitely stack up.More >>
