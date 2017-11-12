Small businesses encourage residents to shop local

Johnston, a city known by many in the CSRA as the Peach Capitol, hosted a shop small Sunday event downtown on November 12. All shops were open to boost and encourage residents to shop at their local stores.

It is not a sight you would see on Sundays downtown Johnston, many cars parked in front of local stores. Residents all coming out to support their local businesses. Inside every merchant’s doors were goodies for customers to eat as they shop to show their appreciation.

Store owner of Etcetera Etcetera, Latasha Williams, says all of the merchandise in her store was purchased with Johnston residents in mind.The perks of having a small store is knowing she has something for everyone. “We learn their name. We know what they like. What they don’t like. We remember faces. We are not looking at price tags it’s about the individual.”

Betty Richardson, owner of Richardson Florist, agrees. She has been a local store owner since 1978. It has been her experience that a town needs the support of the citizens or stores will not survive. “Seen a lot of shop stores close. Since the thirty-nine plus years I have been here, a lot of stores have changed and a lot of people have left. We need more business to get back in to town.”

Resident Geneva Campbell believes Johnston is growing. She thinks soon more and more people will enjoy the attention and family atmosphere of shopping local; something she doesn’t find when shopping in bigger cities. “I want the city to grow by leaps and bounds. Small cities are coming back whether we know it or not. They only come back if we put something in to it and I’m a willing patron to put something back in to the city.”

Merchants hope that the event will increase foot traffic downtown and for folks to make Johnston stores their first stop for shopping.

