Kroger launches Can Hunger campaign

By Adam Bodner, Producer
Kroger "Can Hunger" campaign; (source: WFXG) Kroger "Can Hunger" campaign; (source: WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Augusta-area Kroger stores are helping feed families during the holiday season with its Can Hunger campaign. 

From November 12 to December 24, Kroger customers can purchase $1, $3, or $5 icons to help provide food for area families in need.  All donations collected in the Augusta area will benefit the Golden Harvest Food Bank. 

