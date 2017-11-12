Junior League of Augusta hosts Holiday Market in Columbia County

The Junior League of Augusta decided to bring some holiday cheer to Columbia County with their annual Holiday Market, and they held a grant presentation for a few local organizations. The Junior League of Augusta is a women’s organization that focuses on networking and training.

They also like to host community events like their Holiday market. And for the first time, they’re bringing it to Columbia County. “The Junior League of Augusta has been really focused on Richmond County, but we’ve been trying to branch out to all of the CSRA over the past couple years. We normally do our grant presentation, we try to bring it in a public venue so people can see where their money goes, so they can see that it’s going back out into the community," says Allyn Dyer of the Junior League.

The Junior League partnered with the Columbia County Community Connections (CCCC) to be able to host the market and provide grants to a few local organizations. “Our mission aligns closely with what the Junior League is all about. And I met these ladies and they are wonderful contributors to the community," says Julie Miller of the CCCC.

Over $6,000 were given away in grants. The Salvation Army, Augusta Warrior Project, Kids Restart, and the CCCC were among the organizations awarded. “I’m excited about them getting that funding. I know those people and they do excellent work. Everything, every organization in this community that’s working towards the same goal, we want to see them prosper because if they prosper, then the community prospers," says Miller.

The Holiday Market welcomed over 3,000 residents this weekend and hope they can sprinkle more holiday cheer in Columbia County in years to come. The Junior League is hoping they can continue to partner with the Columbia County Community Connections to bring the market to Grovetown for the next few years.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.