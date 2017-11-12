Richmond County hosts Veterans Day Parade and observation - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Richmond County hosts Veterans Day Parade and observation

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Military Order of the World Wars Augusta Chapter held the Augusta CSRA Veterans Day Observance and Ceremony at the All Wars Monument. The ceremony was at 4th and Broad Street. This special ceremony honors all of our Nation's Veterans. Ft. Gordon's Armed Services Color Guard and Marching Units, JROTC Color guards, High School Bands, and many more people took part. General Morrison of Fort Gordon was the guest speaker of the ceremony.

