Victim in Drone Rd. crash identified

UPDATE: The victim in Friday's deadly crash on Drone Road has been identified as fifty-year-old James Bostic of the 600 block of Drone Road.

One man is dead after a crash on Drone Road near Wyatt Drive in Burke County on Friday night.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office, Burke County EMA, and the Georgia State Patrol responded to the crash at around 10 p.m. Investigators say the driver of the single-vehicle crash was ejected and found him a good ways from his car.

Deputies say the man was taken to the Augusta University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He succumbed to his injuries a short time thereafter.

"Speed was a factor as it is a factor in the majority of our crashes with injuries and fatalities in our country," according to Burke County Sheriff Alonzo Williams. Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard said, "Unfortunately, we have had 3 more fatalities this year compared to last year and we are working closely with the Georgia State Patrol and Governor's Office of Highway Safety to solve this problem".

Authorities say Georgia State Patrol handled the investigation because the crash resulted in a fatality.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.