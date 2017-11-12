Pedestrian struck on Laney Walker Ext. dies

One man has died from injuries that he sustained from being struck by a car in Augusta weeks ago.

The Richmond County Coroner says 60 year-old Willie Lynn from Fairhope Street died on November 10. He was hit by a car on Laney Walker Boulevard Extension, west of Hardy Court at around midnight on October 27. The Coroner has listed the cause of death as multiple blunt force trauma. Investigators say alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the incident and no autopsy will be done.

