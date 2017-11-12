Pedestrian struck on Laney Walker Ext. dies - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Pedestrian struck on Laney Walker Ext. dies

By Adam Bodner, Producer
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

One man has died from injuries that he sustained from being struck by a car in Augusta weeks ago.

The Richmond County Coroner says 60 year-old Willie Lynn from Fairhope Street died on November 10.  He was hit by a car on Laney Walker Boulevard Extension, west of Hardy Court at around midnight on October 27.  The Coroner has listed the cause of death as multiple blunt force trauma.  Investigators say alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the incident and no autopsy will be done.

  • Small businesses encourage residents to shop local

    Johnston, a city known by many in the CSRA as the Peach Capitol, hosted a shop small Sunday event downtown on November 12. All shops were open to boost and encourage residents to shop at their local stores.

  • Kroger launches Can Hunger campaign

    Augusta-area Kroger stores are helping feed families during the holiday season with its Can Hunger campaign.  From November 12 to December 24, Kroger customers can purchase $1, $3, or $5 icons to help provide food for area families in need.  

  • Junior League of Augusta hosts Holiday Market in Columbia County

    The Junior League of Augusta decided to bring some holiday cheer to Columbia County with their annual Holiday Market…and today they held a grant presentation for a few local organizations. The Junior League of Augusta is a women’s organization that focuses on networking and training.

