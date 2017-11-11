The Family Y partners with furniture stores to provide children with beds

The Family Y partners with furniture stores to provide children - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
The Family Y is starting the holiday season off right by giving away beds to children in low-income families.

"I’m just excited so I really don’t know what to say," says Shanna Gadson, mother of five.

Thankful…that her children who’ve never had a bed to sleep in will finally have one. “Oh yes, this is going to be their first time having their own beds. I’m out here all alone, I’m not from here. So, I’m really thankful," says Gadson.

CEO of the Family Y, Danny McConnell says they did this because they heard about a need for this in low-income families and wanted to help. They partnered with the Housing Authority to identify the families that qualified and the they received almost 150 requests in the first 2 weeks. Their first stop -- Dogwood Terrace apartments. “Anytime you can think about a child that is sleeping on the floor, there’s not a person in our community that wouldn’t touch the heart of. So just thinking about how tonight, 41 children are going to have a place to dream that last night’s a little better than it was last night, is exciting for all of us," say Danny McConnell.

Volunteers say it warms their hearts to know that by doing this they are giving a child who didn't have a bed, a safe place to lay their head. “It is a blessing to know that a child that didn’t have a bed to sleep in last night will have a place to dream tonight. And we hope that it will impact that child for the rest of its life," says Tammy Butler of the Family Y.

Their efforts have made Gadson feel apart of the community and cared for by local organizations. “I mean it surprised me because I really didn’t think it was going to happen. But it really made my day," says Gadson.

And her children think so too. "Thank you!," said her two boys.

The Family Y hopes to give away hundreds of beds within the next few years. Giving every child a comfy place to dream. The Family Y will be continuing the bed giveaway as an ongoing project into the new year. They are also looking into providing beds for seniors and veterans.

