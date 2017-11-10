Property Owner of Pace's Run working with Aiken to take action on violence

In October the City of Aiken along with the Department of Public Safety sent a letter to the owners of Paces Run Apartments with an ultimatum. Either develop a plan to fight the crime in the neighborhood or run the risk of losing their business license.

Community Affairs & Tourism Manager for Aiken Tim O'Briant says the owners are communicating with the city and that's a step in the right direction to fight crime at the Paces Run Apartments.

Since 2015, there have been 2 murders, 10 shootings, 4 reports of property struck by gunfire and 4 aggravated assaults.

"The fact that the City has opened those lines of communication and the managers of the complex are at the table and are working on addressing the issues that were contained in the letter, that's a good sign," says O'Briant.

While O'Briant says he can't get into specific details just yet because of ongoing talks, it should send a message to all the people living at Paces Run. "You're fellow residents and the city of Aiken are very concerned of the safety and security of where you live."

Even though the city and the Property Owner did not reveal their discussions on Friday, there could be an announcement about the plan made within the next several weeks.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.