Greater Augusta Partnership to host 3rd Annual Safety Festival

The Greater Augusta Partnership will host its 3rd Annual Fall Safety Festival Tuesday, November 21st.

The event will be held at Daniel Field. The exact address is 1775 Highland Ave. It will begin at 10am and 2pm and is free to the public. It will include holiday safety tips, police/fire truck displays, bomb squad demos, and face painting. It will also include a State Patrol Helicopter display, a video game trailer, pictures with Santa, and more.

If you would like more information about this event please contact Don Clark at drclark00@gmail.com.

