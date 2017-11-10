USC Aiken hosts 3rd Annual Veteran's Day BBQ

USC Aiken hosted their 3rd Annual Veteran’s BBQ to kick off Veteran’s weekend. Three years ago this Veteran’s appreciation day began with a simple breakfast.

But organizer Robert Franklin says the reaction wasn’t as he had hoped. “So initially we had a breakfast and we had a lot of people there and we had breakfast, and then had a lot of people leave. And we really didn’t have the camaraderie. We didn’t have the time, the fellowship and all that, everyone just went their own way. So, this year we’ve expanded a little bit more. We want to bring in the veterans and we want to bring in their families. And have that fellowship and that camaraderie that we had when we were active duty," says Robert Franklin.

Franklin requested that Chief Friend of the Wyandotte Nation of Oklahoma attend the BBQ to bless the campus grounds and to join National Native American Heritage Month with Veterans Day celebrations. “It’s just a kind of a double bonus. It’s just been a great opportunity. Of course, Native Americans we hold our veterans at very high esteem. In every war, Native Americans have always enlisted at a higher rate than any other race. And so, it’s an honor for me to be here today among those men and women who have served us," says Chief Friend.

The event brought students and staff together to acknowledge the service of our veterans. Franklin says that he sees the BBQ growing bigger each year. “I want to bring in the VFW’s. I want to bring in the American Legion groups and have them become a part of this and put their brand on it as well," says Franklin.

The BBQ was joined by Congressman Joe Wilson to speak to the attendees as well as a book signing for a few local authors.

