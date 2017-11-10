USC Aiken hosts 3rd Annual Veteran's Day BBQ - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

USC Aiken hosts 3rd Annual Veteran's Day BBQ

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

USC Aiken hosted their 3rd Annual Veteran’s BBQ to kick off Veteran’s weekend. Three years ago this Veteran’s appreciation day began with a simple breakfast.

But organizer Robert Franklin says the reaction wasn’t as he had hoped. “So initially we had a breakfast and we had a lot of people there and we had breakfast, and then had a lot of people leave. And we really didn’t have the camaraderie. We didn’t have the time, the fellowship and all that, everyone just went their own way. So, this year we’ve expanded a little bit more. We want to bring in the veterans and we want to bring in their families. And have that fellowship and that camaraderie that we had when we were active duty," says Robert Franklin.

Franklin requested that Chief Friend of the Wyandotte Nation of Oklahoma attend the BBQ to bless the campus grounds and to join National Native American Heritage Month with Veterans Day celebrations. “It’s just a kind of a double bonus. It’s just been a great opportunity. Of course, Native Americans we hold our veterans at very high esteem. In every war, Native Americans have always enlisted at a higher rate than any other race. And so, it’s an honor for me to be here today among those men and women who have served us," says Chief Friend.

The event brought students and staff together to acknowledge the service of our veterans. Franklin says that he sees the BBQ growing bigger each year. “I want to bring in the VFW’s. I want to bring in the American Legion groups and have them become a part of this and put their brand on it as well," says Franklin.

The BBQ was joined by Congressman Joe Wilson to speak to the attendees as well as a book signing for a few local authors.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Property Owner of Pace's Run working with Aiken to take action on violence

    Property Owner of Pace's Run working with Aiken to take action on violence

    Friday, November 10 2017 10:22 PM EST2017-11-11 03:22:09 GMT
    Pace's Run Apartments (WFXG)Pace's Run Apartments (WFXG)
    In October the City of Aiken along with the Department of Public Safety sent a letter to the owners of Paces Run Apartments with an ultimatum. Either develop a plan to fight the crime in the neighborhood or run the risk of losing their business license.  Community Affairs & Tourism Manager for Aiken Tim O'Briant says the owners are communicating with the city and that's a step in the right direction to fight crime at the Paces Run Apartments. Since 2015, there hav...More >>
    In October the City of Aiken along with the Department of Public Safety sent a letter to the owners of Paces Run Apartments with an ultimatum. Either develop a plan to fight the crime in the neighborhood or run the risk of losing their business license.  Community Affairs & Tourism Manager for Aiken Tim O'Briant says the owners are communicating with the city and that's a step in the right direction to fight crime at the Paces Run Apartments. Since 2015, there hav...More >>

  • Greater Augusta Partnership to host 3rd Annual Safety Festival

    Greater Augusta Partnership to host 3rd Annual Safety Festival

    Friday, November 10 2017 7:50 PM EST2017-11-11 00:50:53 GMT

    The Greater Augusta Partnership will host its 3rd Annual Fall Safety Festival Tuesday, November 21st. The event will be held at Daniel Field. The exact address is 1775 Highland Ave. It will begin at 10am and 2pm and is free to the public. It will include holiday safety tips, police/fire truck displays, bomb squad demos,  and face painting. It will also include a State Patrol Helicopter display, a video game trailer, pictures with Santa, and more. If you woul...

    More >>

    The Greater Augusta Partnership will host its 3rd Annual Fall Safety Festival Tuesday, November 21st. The event will be held at Daniel Field. The exact address is 1775 Highland Ave. It will begin at 10am and 2pm and is free to the public. It will include holiday safety tips, police/fire truck displays, bomb squad demos,  and face painting. It will also include a State Patrol Helicopter display, a video game trailer, pictures with Santa, and more. If you woul...

    More >>

  • USC Aiken hosts 3rd Annual Veteran's Day BBQ

    USC Aiken hosts 3rd Annual Veteran's Day BBQ

    Friday, November 10 2017 7:34 PM EST2017-11-11 00:34:28 GMT

    USC Aiken hosted their 3rd Annual Veteran’s BBQ to kick off Veteran’s weekend. Three years ago this Veteran’s appreciation day began with a simple breakfast. But organizer Robert Franklin says the reaction wasn’t as he had hoped.

    More >>

    USC Aiken hosted their 3rd Annual Veteran’s BBQ to kick off Veteran’s weekend. Three years ago this Veteran’s appreciation day began with a simple breakfast. But organizer Robert Franklin says the reaction wasn’t as he had hoped.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly