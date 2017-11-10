North Augusta man arrested for sexual exploitation of children - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

North Augusta man arrested for sexual exploitation of children

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Mark Sanders (source: Aiken County Detention Center) Mark Sanders (source: Aiken County Detention Center)
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) -

An Aiken County man has been arrested for the sexual exploitation of children.

Mark Sanders of North Augusta was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 7. He's facing ten counts of 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and twenty counts of 3rd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Sanders is being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

