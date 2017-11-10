Burning tractor trailer blocks EB I-20 in Aiken Co.

Firefighters are working to extinguish a burning tractor-trailer on I-20 in Aiken County.

The call came into the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 5:37 p.m. According to dispatch, fire trucks are blocking the Eastbound lanes near Exit 18.

This story is still developing. We will update the story when more information is available.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.