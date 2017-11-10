Burning tractor trailer blocks EB I-20 in Aiken Co.

The Greater Augusta Partnership will host its 3rd Annual Fall Safety Festival Tuesday, November 21st. The event will be held at Daniel Field. The exact address is 1775 Highland Ave. It will begin at 10am and 2pm and is free to the public. It will include holiday safety tips, police/fire truck displays, bomb squad demos, and face painting. It will also include a State Patrol Helicopter display, a video game trailer, pictures with Santa, and more. If you woul...More >>
USC Aiken hosted their 3rd Annual Veteran’s BBQ to kick off Veteran’s weekend. Three years ago this Veteran’s appreciation day began with a simple breakfast. But organizer Robert Franklin says the reaction wasn’t as he had hoped.More >>
An Aiken County man has been arrested for the sexual exploitation of children. Mark Sanders of North Augusta was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 7.More >>
Firefighters are working to extinguish a burning tractor-trailer on I-20 in Aiken County. The call came into the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 5:37 p.m. According to dispatch, fire trucks are blocking the Eastbound lanes near Exit 18.More >>
