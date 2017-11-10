Weekend activities include a day of discovery and racing

Saturday will be all about discovery with Canal Fest and racing with Head of the South Regatta.

Canal Fest is a free festival highlighting all of the activities around the Augusta Canal.

It is the second year of the festival and the city is hoping to make it an annual event.

There will be a 5K race, kayaking, fly fishing, raffles, music, and all you have to do is show up to get in on the action.

Canal Fest starts Saturday, November 11, from 9-3pm behind the Salvation Army Kroc Center on Eve Street.

Then, for an added rush, there is also the 21st Annual Head of the South Regatta.

It is the 3rd-largest single-day rowing event in the country, packing 2,800 competitors and more than 700 boats.

Attendance is projected to reach around 4,000 spectators.

In fact, it is getting so popular that the Augusta Rowing Club is considering turning it into a two-day event.

The Augusta Sports Council expects it to bring more than $1.5 million to the city.

The first race is Saturday, November 11, at 8am.. Check out the official information page for more details.

