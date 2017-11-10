Weekend activities include a day of discovery and racing

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-20. The call came in at around 9:53 a.m. Columbia County dispatch tells FOX 54 that three vehicles are involved and there are injuries reported.More >>
Saturday will be all about discovery with Canal Fest and racing with Head of the South Regatta.More >>
This year, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Fire Department, Augusta University Hospital along with other groups are partnering for the 3rd annual Fall Festival. ..More >>
One stop at the gas pump can help local schools get some much needed funds. Circle K is kicking off their "Fueling Our Schools" campaign at pumps across the CSRAMore >>
A boil water advisory has been issued for Langley, South Carolina. Residents in the area...More >>
