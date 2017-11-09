Foundry Place Project a step closer to becoming Reality

It's been more than a 3 year long process for the Foundry Place Project. This 221-apartment complex shown on this sketch will be built near the medical district as part of a revitalization effort for that entire area.

"It's nothing but opportunity and it's the first time we'll see a development of this size of this nature across the railroad tracks, it's going to open the door tremendously," says Shawn Edwards, Deputy Director of Housing & Community Development.

Edwards says these high-end rental units are expected to be a catalyst of more investments that will come to the area. "We know that this project is necessary for this area, for Laney Walker Bethlehem to truly be revitalized and transformed from a neighborhood back into a vibrant community," he says.

Back in July Commissioners voted against the plan due to the price tag, putting the city on the hook for roughly $27 Million dollars. The Developer, Columbia Ventures will be on the hook for 20 percent in addition to making all debt payments. But that still wasn't enough to sway Commissioner Ben Hassan.

"That means out of every dollar that was spent, we were going to be putting in 80 cents of the dollar and I thought that was too heavy to invest in the project," says Commissioner Hassan.

"There are a series of guarantees that have been put in place throughout this process from acquisition all the way through to ensure that the city is protected," explains Edwards.

With the average cost of rent averaging to around $1200 a month, Edwards and the city have high hopes this project pays off in more ways than one.

Once Mayor Hardie Davis signs it, that will give a better time table of a groundbreaking.

