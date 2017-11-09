Georgia Cancer Center and local leaders discuss lung cancer prevention among minorities

Cancer prevention program leaders at the Georgia Cancer Center met to discuss their efforts to reach minorities in the CSRA. Thanks to the c-CARE program, five hundred people living in the CSRA have learned what changes they need to make to live a healthy lifestyle and lower their risk of developing lung cancer.

Leaders from local churches, health clinics, and recreation centers were able to share how they have contributed to the c-CARE program. It is a program dedicated to providing cancer information and care to minorities in the area.



"We have been training and equipping them to identify individuals who are high risk for lung cancer. Teach them how to lower their risk and navigate them to the Georgia Cancer Center.", says Doctor Lovoria Williams, who is a Associate Professor at Augusta University.



The program focuses on helping to educate the participating groups to teach their congregation, patients, and patrons to lower their risk. According to the National Cancer Institute research shows lung cancer is more prevalent in African American men. That is why Pastor Hogan church, New Zion Hill Baptist, is doing their best to help. "People are hesitant about going to doctors especially males. Sometimes you have to come to them and explain the importance of taking proper care of yourself and how to do it."



Doctor Williams says the program is doing very well and hopefully more participants will join their efforts. Their goal is to reach as many people as they can, that means expanding c-CARE beyond the CSRA. "What we know from our work it is better to reach people where they are. That is where they are most comfortable, that is where they have people that they trust and are available to teach them the information they need."

The program also offers free tobacco cessation services and free lung cancer screening for individuals who are high risk.

