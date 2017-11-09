Georgia Cancer Center and local leaders discuss lung cancer prev - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Georgia Cancer Center and local leaders discuss lung cancer prevention among minorities

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Georgia Cancer Center and local leaders discuss lung cancer prevention among minorities (WFXG) Georgia Cancer Center and local leaders discuss lung cancer prevention among minorities (WFXG)
(WFXG) -

Cancer prevention program leaders at the Georgia Cancer Center met to discuss their efforts to reach minorities in the CSRA. Thanks to the c-CARE program, five hundred people living in the CSRA have learned what changes they need to make to live a healthy lifestyle and lower their risk of developing lung cancer.

Leaders from local churches, health clinics, and recreation centers were able to share how they have contributed to the c-CARE program. It is a program dedicated to providing cancer information and care to minorities in the area.

"We have been training and equipping them to identify individuals who are high risk for lung cancer. Teach them how to lower their risk and navigate them to the Georgia Cancer Center.", says Doctor Lovoria Williams, who is a Associate Professor at Augusta University.

The program focuses on helping to educate the participating groups to teach their congregation, patients, and patrons to lower their risk. According to the National Cancer Institute research shows lung cancer is more prevalent in African American men. That is why Pastor Hogan church, New Zion Hill Baptist, is doing their best to help. "People are hesitant about going to doctors especially males. Sometimes you have to come to them and explain the importance of taking proper care of yourself and how to do it."

Doctor Williams says the program is doing very well and hopefully more participants will join their efforts. Their goal is to reach as many people as they can, that means expanding c-CARE beyond the CSRA. "What we know from our work it is better to reach people where they are. That is where they are most comfortable, that is where they have people that they trust and are available to teach them the information they need."

The program also offers free tobacco cessation services and free lung cancer screening for individuals who are high risk.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Weekend activities include a day of discovery and racing

    Weekend activities include a day of discovery and racing

    Friday, November 10 2017 6:10 AM EST2017-11-10 11:10:44 GMT
    Temperatures will float around in the 60s Saturday afternoon; WFXG.Temperatures will float around in the 60s Saturday afternoon; WFXG.

    Saturday will be all about discovery with Canal Fest and racing with Head of the South Regatta.

    More >>

    Saturday will be all about discovery with Canal Fest and racing with Head of the South Regatta.

    More >>

  • Foundry Place Project a step closer to becoming Reality

    Foundry Place Project a step closer to becoming Reality

    Thursday, November 9 2017 11:11 PM EST2017-11-10 04:11:29 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG
    It's been more than a 3 year long process for the Foundry Place Project. This 221-apartment complex shown on this sketch will be built near the medical district as part of a revitalization effort for that entire area. "It's nothing but opportunity and it's the first time we'll see a development of this size of this nature across the railroad tracks, it's going to open the door tremendously," says Shawn Edwards, Deputy Director of Housing & Community Development. Edward...More >>
    It's been more than a 3 year long process for the Foundry Place Project. This 221-apartment complex shown on this sketch will be built near the medical district as part of a revitalization effort for that entire area. "It's nothing but opportunity and it's the first time we'll see a development of this size of this nature across the railroad tracks, it's going to open the door tremendously," says Shawn Edwards, Deputy Director of Housing & Community Development. Edward...More >>

  • Georgia Cancer Center and local leaders discuss lung cancer prevention among minorities

    Georgia Cancer Center and local leaders discuss lung cancer prevention among minorities

    Thursday, November 9 2017 9:02 PM EST2017-11-10 02:02:53 GMT
    Georgia Cancer Center and local leaders discuss lung cancer prevention among minorities (WFXG)Georgia Cancer Center and local leaders discuss lung cancer prevention among minorities (WFXG)

    Cancer prevention program leaders at the Georgia Cancer Center met tonight to discuss their efforts to reach minorities in the CSRA. It's called C-Care. and thanks to that program

    More >>

    Cancer prevention program leaders at the Georgia Cancer Center met tonight to discuss their efforts to reach minorities in the CSRA. It's called C-Care. and thanks to that program

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly