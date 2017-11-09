Multiple cars involved in crash on Bobby Jones near Walmart

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is working on a traffic collision on Bobby Jones Expressway in front of Walmart.

Dispatch tells FOX 54 multiple cars are involved and there are multiple people are injured. Deputies are directing traffic, which is backed up around the area. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible for the time being.

We will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.