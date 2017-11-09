Multiple cars involved in crash on Bobby Jones near Walmart - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Multiple cars involved in crash on Bobby Jones near Walmart

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Crash on Bobby Jones near Walmart 11/9/17 (WFXG) Crash on Bobby Jones near Walmart 11/9/17 (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is working on a traffic collision on Bobby Jones Expressway in front of Walmart.

Dispatch tells FOX 54 multiple cars are involved and there are multiple people are injured. Deputies are directing traffic, which is backed up around the area. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible for the time being.

We will update this story when more information is available.



