Columbia County Fair - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Columbia County Fair

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
Connect
Columbia County Fair Columbia County Fair
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Columbia County Fair has been open since last Thursday and it features many of the signature rides and food that sets it apart from other fairs.

We caught up with two young ladies, Leanna Prince Maggie Thompson, who said a little rain wasn't going to stop their day of fun. "We want to ride the Himalaya's and ride the pirate ship and eat. I just wanted to ride all the rides."

If you haven't had the chance to bring the family, there's still time left. The fair is open for the remainder from of the week from 5 to 11 p.m. and 11 a.m. to midnight on the weekend. The Columbia County Fair will be closed Thursday, Nov. 9 due to inclement weather.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Weekend activities include a day of discovery and racing

    Weekend activities include a day of discovery and racing

    Friday, November 10 2017 6:10 AM EST2017-11-10 11:10:44 GMT
    Temperatures will float around in the 60s Saturday afternoon; WFXG.Temperatures will float around in the 60s Saturday afternoon; WFXG.

    Saturday will be all about discovery with Canal Fest and racing with Head of the South Regatta.

    More >>

    Saturday will be all about discovery with Canal Fest and racing with Head of the South Regatta.

    More >>

  • Foundry Place Project a step closer to becoming Reality

    Foundry Place Project a step closer to becoming Reality

    Thursday, November 9 2017 11:11 PM EST2017-11-10 04:11:29 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG
    It's been more than a 3 year long process for the Foundry Place Project. This 221-apartment complex shown on this sketch will be built near the medical district as part of a revitalization effort for that entire area. "It's nothing but opportunity and it's the first time we'll see a development of this size of this nature across the railroad tracks, it's going to open the door tremendously," says Shawn Edwards, Deputy Director of Housing & Community Development. Edward...More >>
    It's been more than a 3 year long process for the Foundry Place Project. This 221-apartment complex shown on this sketch will be built near the medical district as part of a revitalization effort for that entire area. "It's nothing but opportunity and it's the first time we'll see a development of this size of this nature across the railroad tracks, it's going to open the door tremendously," says Shawn Edwards, Deputy Director of Housing & Community Development. Edward...More >>

  • Georgia Cancer Center and local leaders discuss lung cancer prevention among minorities

    Georgia Cancer Center and local leaders discuss lung cancer prevention among minorities

    Thursday, November 9 2017 9:02 PM EST2017-11-10 02:02:53 GMT
    Georgia Cancer Center and local leaders discuss lung cancer prevention among minorities (WFXG)Georgia Cancer Center and local leaders discuss lung cancer prevention among minorities (WFXG)

    Cancer prevention program leaders at the Georgia Cancer Center met tonight to discuss their efforts to reach minorities in the CSRA. It's called C-Care. and thanks to that program

    More >>

    Cancer prevention program leaders at the Georgia Cancer Center met tonight to discuss their efforts to reach minorities in the CSRA. It's called C-Care. and thanks to that program

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly