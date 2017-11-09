The Columbia County Fair has been open since last Thursday and it features many of the signature rides and food that sets it apart from other fairs.

We caught up with two young ladies, Leanna Prince Maggie Thompson, who said a little rain wasn't going to stop their day of fun. "We want to ride the Himalaya's and ride the pirate ship and eat. I just wanted to ride all the rides."

If you haven't had the chance to bring the family, there's still time left. The fair is open for the remainder from of the week from 5 to 11 p.m. and 11 a.m. to midnight on the weekend. The Columbia County Fair will be closed Thursday, Nov. 9 due to inclement weather.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.