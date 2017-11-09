For the Holidays: looking to give here in the CSRA?

Nov. 13 –20, drop-off locations around the multi-county Augusta, GA Area Team will be open to receive shoebox gifts—filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items—for children in need around the world.

The Augusta, GA Area Team volunteers hope to collect more than 18,730 gifts during the week toward the 2017 global goal of reaching 12 million children.

For a complete list of participating drop-off locations, searchable by ZIP code, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.

