Downtown Augusta getting its own Vietnam Memorial

The South Carolina Department of Education released statewide public school results for the ACT, a college readiness assessment taken by all 11th grade high school students in the spring of the 2016-2017 school year. School districts that chose to give the ACT online experienced significant technical difficulties attributed to ACT's online testing system. The online testing system resulted in delayed reporting and questions about the validity of s...More >>
The South Carolina Department of Education released statewide public school results for the ACT, a college readiness assessment taken by all 11th grade high school students in the spring of the 2016-2017 school year. School districts that chose to give the ACT online experienced significant technical difficulties attributed to ACT's online testing system. The online testing system resulted in delayed reporting and questions about the validity of s...More >>
A memorial honoring the more than 15,000 Vietnam War veterans living in the CSRA is becoming a reality.More >>
A memorial honoring the more than 15,000 Vietnam War veterans living in the CSRA is becoming a reality.More >>
The Greater Augusta Family YMCA is partnering with the Augusta Housing Authority and area businesses to provide brand new beds and linen for children of under resourced families. The program is called "A Place To Dream".More >>
The Greater Augusta Family YMCA is partnering with the Augusta Housing Authority and area businesses to provide brand new beds and linen for children of under resourced families. The program is called "A Place To Dream".More >>