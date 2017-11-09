Downtown Augusta getting its own Vietnam Memorial

A rendering of the finished product, to be placed on Broad Street between 3rd and 4th; Vietnam War Memorial Initiative.

A memorial honoring the more than 15,000 Vietnam War veterans living in the CSRA is becoming a reality.

The Military Order of the World Wars, Augusta Chapter and the Vietnam War Memorial Initiative (VWMI) Steering Committee are working together and bought a monument to remember the sacrifices made during the divisive period in American history.

It will act as a tribute for all service members of the period.

A press release says that the VWMI has raised over $10,000 toward completion of the project ahead of the public fund-raising campaign on Saturday, November 11.

Dr. James Brady, the VWMI chairperson, states in the press release that the total cost for completion is about $125,000.

The memorial is expected to be located on Broad Street between 3rd and 4th streets in downtown Augusta.

The announcement for the memorial and fundraising campaign is Saturday at 11am at 4th and Broad.

