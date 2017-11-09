Augusta YMCA Partners With Augusta Housing Authority

The Greater Augusta Family YMCA is partnering with the Augusta Housing Authority and area businesses to provide brand new beds and linen for children of under resourced families. The program is called "A Place To Dream". The goal is to provide 100 beds during delivery two days which are November 11th, and November 18th.

For more information on how you can donate or volunteer, log on to www.aplacetodream.org.

