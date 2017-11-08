Opioid overdose calls increasing in Richmond Co.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention now say 91 Americans are dying every day from Opioid overdoses. The Augusta Fire department is also on the front lines of the effort to turn the tide on this crisis.

The growing number of calls to First Responders at the Augusta Fire Department has prompted change.

"While often you think often things don't happen here in Augusta and we've seen it on the news and different places in the country and as we've heard about these different things we've prepared," says Chief Chris James.

Chief James told Commissioners yesterday about how his department is responding to this epidemic. Last October the department responded to just 4 calls. This October that number has risen to 8. For the month of November last year the department had no calls for overdoses. Within the first 6 days of November this year, the department already has 2.

"It's very important that they're properly equipped and properly trained on how to respond to the overdose," says Chief James.

Aside from added training for the Responders, the past month $2600 has been invested on Narcan for ambulances and fire trucks. It's a prescribed medication that stops the drug that the person used from affecting their brain, in many cases saving their life.

Chief James says while he hopes the problem goes away, his department will be prepared in case it doesn't. "Whatever we can do our job is to save the citizens and this is a thing that has happened, so we have to change with that and be prepared to respond."

Since the department has installed Narcan, The Fire Chief tells FOX 54 the Department had to use it 8 times already. And expects that number will only increase as we enter the holidays.

