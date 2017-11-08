Grant to improve tourist attraction in Johnston, SC - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Grant to improve tourist attraction in Johnston, SC

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
Grant to improve tourist attraction in Johnston, SC (WFXG)
(WFXG)

Johnston, South Carolina is raising their expectations when it comes to attracting tourists.  The town just received a special economic development grant that it plans to put to good use.

Leaders in Johnston say that this is not a dying area, this town is full of personality and they want everyone who passes through to experience it. Known as the Peach Capitol to many in the CSRA, the mayor of Johnston has a mission to revitalize downtown. First beginning with the Garden Center, it will soon to be a welcome center and a focal point for tourist. Their hope is to get more business.

"We're like most small towns. . we're struggling to survive.", says Johnston Administrator, Frances Quarles.

Local store owner of Possibilities Furniture and More, Annette Holloway thinks the administration is off to a good start. A brand new $25,000 economic development grant from the state will help to push that effort into overdrive. She too wants to be welcoming visitors not only during peach season, but all year around. She knows the town has so much more to offer. "We were a vibrant textile industry in the area – very vibrant—but that is gone. That is not coming back so we have to learn to reinvent the city. Anyway we can do that, I'm on board."

It has been Mayor Culbreath's vision is to grow Johnston and despite its size, begin to diversify the economy. That includes giving new businesses a reason to locate here. "Most small towns are drying up and I want people to know we are not drying up. We have a lot of folks that have relocated here. It's a community its not just a town. . truly a community." The mayor also says he wants residents to be proud of their home and for tourist to take a piece of it with them when they go.

