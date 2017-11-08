Boil water advisory issued for areas of Gloverville, Langley

The Valley Public Service Authority has issued a boil water advisory for an area of the Midland Valley Area.

Residents living in the area of Glover Street in Gloverville to Piney Heights Road in Langley that experienced an interruption in their service or low water pressure on Wednesday, Nov 8 are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least a full minute before drinking or cooking.

There is no confirmed contamination in the system, but due to a water main break, the potential for contamination exists.

