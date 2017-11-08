Richmond Co. investigators searching for card fraud suspect

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a fraud suspect.

Forty-eight-year-old Charles Patrick Eldridge is wanted for financial card fraud. Eldridge is 5-feet-inches and around 135 lbs.

If you have any information on Eldridge's whereabouts, please contact Inv. Kris Lapham or any financial crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

