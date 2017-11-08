Aiken Train Museum showing 'The Polar Express'

The Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum will host showings of The Polar Express. Shows will be held Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Doors open thirty minutes before each show.

Tickets are $5. Space is limited to 60 children and 100 adults. To reserve your tickets, go to visitaikensc.com.

Hot chocolate and popcorn will be served. Children can wear pajamas and bring a blanket and pillow. Please remember to dress appropriately for the weather.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.