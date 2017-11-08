Pedestrian struck on Deans Bridge Rd. dies

A Waynesboro man has died from injuries he sustained from being struck by a vehicle on Deans Bridge Road Saturday night.

Keon Taylor was struck by a vehicle while walking on Deans Bridge Road at E. Kensington Drive at around 8:17 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he died at around 6:10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office are investigating the incident.

