ARMED and DANGEROUS: Man wanted in Richmond County for armed robbery

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say is ARMED and DANGEROUS.

Benjamin Pryor is wanted for armed robbery and aggravated assault. The incident occurred at 2450 Hoods Chapel Rd. on Nov. 7th. This suspect already has warrants on file and is to be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information concerning this suspect, do not approach! Please contact Inv. Kevin Link, or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

