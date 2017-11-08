Katt Williams tickets to go on sale

Comedian Katt Williams will be performing LIVE in Augusta.

It will be at the James Brown Arena on March 9th. Tickets go on sale Nov. 10th at noon and can be purchased online at georgialinatix.com, by phone at 877-428-4849, or at the SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena.

Katt Williams is most commonly known for his epic standup specials, including Katt Williams: Let A Playa Play, The Pimp Chronicles Pt. 1, Katt Williams Presents: Katthouse, Katt Williams: Pimpadelic, Katt Williams 9 Lives, Kattpacalypse and Priceless: Afterlife. The comedian’s most noteworthy film appearances include Friday After Next (2002), Norbit (2007), American Hustle: The Movie (2007) and Scary Movie 5 (2013).

