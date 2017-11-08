Burke County deputies receiving EMA certifications

In Burke County, deputies are adding some extra qualifications to their resumes. This week those deputies are becoming certified Emergency Medical First Responders. Twenty deputies from Burke County are going to be taking a 40 hour EMA course. Sheriff Alfonzo Williams says this additional training is because of the size of the county and the need for more trained personnel. The EMA received a grant to provide these courses to deputies. This skill is helpful for those situations when deputies arrive to scenes first.

The only other agency in the area with the majority of it's personnel medically certified is North Augusta Public Safety.

