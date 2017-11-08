Augusta On Ice offers enticing deal with new partnership

Augusta On Ice starts at the Augusta Common November 17; Augusta On Ice.

Augusta On Ice announced a partnership with the Golden Harvest Food Bank just a week before its start date.

"Giving back to the CSRA has always been one of the main reasons Augusta On Ice is here," says event founder Chris Boerner in a press release.

During the opening week, November 17-24, guests can get free admission into the ice rink if they bring two cans of food to donate.

