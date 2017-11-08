Serious crash with injuries Atomic Rd.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is working a serious crash on Atomic Road in Beech Island.

The crash is reported at the intersection of Dragstrip Rd and happened around 5:40am.

Injuries are also reported but the extent of those is unknown at this time. A witness told Fox 54 at least one person was transported to the hospital.

Traffic is heavily delayed through the area.

