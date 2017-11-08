Man killed in Atomic Rd. crash identified

The man killed Wednesday morning in a crash on Atomic Road at Dragstrip Road in Aiken County has been identified.

According to SCHP, a 2011 Dodge SUV was traveling North on Atomic Road at around 5:37 a.m. At the same time, a 2006 Honda driven by fifty-four-year-old Kurt D. Lesher of Aiken, SC was traveling west on Dragstrip Road. The Aiken County Coroner's office says Lesher attempted to make a left turn onto Atomic Road and failed to yield the right of way. The Dodge struck the Honda on the driver's side.

The driver and passenger in the Dodge, a brother and sister, were taken to Augusta University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Lesher was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing. The results of a toxicology test are pending.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.