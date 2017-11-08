13th Annual Tribute Run at Fort Gordon nears the finish line - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

13th Annual Tribute Run at Fort Gordon nears the finish line

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
FORT GORDON, GA (WFXG) -

The 13th Annual Tribute Run for the Fallen is inching toward the finish line.

Service members have been running for the 1,500 Marines and Sailors who lost their lives during operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom in the Middle East.

One lap on Barton Field is a little over three miles, with each one commemorating three service members killed in action.

The run started on October 30, and in the ten days since, there has always been someone on Barton Field continuing the run.
Every runner wears three dog tags and, after a lap, those are placed on a memorial cross near the finish line.

The last lap is expected to fall around 8am Wednesday, and close with a 21-gun salute.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

