Compensation Study shows Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office won't get $2.7 Million in pay raises

As the budget deadline approaches for Augusta-Richmond County, leaders are taking a hard look at how much is available next year for employee salaries.

The numbers don't lie showing Augusta-Richmond County is far behind paying some of its employees compared to surrounding areas in the C-S-R-A.

"I think we're in a good place in terms of information now we have to find the resources to make that happen," says Commissioner Ben Hassan.

For example, according to the study the starting salary for a custodian in Augusta-Richmond County is around $17,200. The average salary from surrounding areas is $22,000 with the high being $35,000. This shows that the county is 25% well below market. But when news got out that one department won't be getting the raise it expected, Sheriff Richard Roundtree showed up unexpectedly and was visibly frustrated.

"It became too much because I don't feel Law Enforcement shouldn't have to fight this hard to keep this city safe," says Sheriff Roundtree. He says lack of communication between Commissioners and his Department since August about the raise in salaries has reached a boiling point for him. "It gets frustrating because one week you want to cut 14 positions, second week you decrease our budget by $900,000, then a few days later you only give us $750,000 which does nothing for us as far as the overall scheme for us."

But Commissioner Hassan says it would be unfair to other departments if the Sheriff's Departments gets a bigger piece of the pie. "One thing we can't do from the way we're going right now, we can't necessarily single the sheriff out and give him more than anybody else."

He says raising taxes is one of the only options he sees in his mind working but his colleagues aren't sold on it. Either way it stands, the Sheriff's Department says there needs to be a middle ground met with the City so it can find the funds to keep the departments salary competitive with the surrounding agencies.

"All we hear is we don't have the money but when someone's house is getting broken into, when a store is being robbed, when someone is being shot at they don't want to hear excuses. They want the Richmond County Sheriff's Office to respond and respond quickly and I can't do that if I don't have a fully staffed law enforcement agency," says Sheriff Roundtree.

There's going to be a series of workshops next week to see if the draft that was presented today can be altered.

