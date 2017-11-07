Victim in Heritage Apartments shooting dies - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Victim in Heritage Apartments shooting dies

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Source: WFXG Source: WFXG
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office are investigating the death of an Augusta man.

Twenty-six-year-old Frederick Booker was shot multiple times at Heritage Apartments off Jackson Road at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. He died at Augusta University Medical Center at 6:48 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Republican Ed Woltz of Aiken wins City Council seat

    Republican Ed Woltz of Aiken wins City Council seat

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 9:14 PM EST2017-11-08 02:14:31 GMT

    Although voting was off to a slow start in Aiken, it soon picked up. Democratic Nominee Joann Tilman Hooper and her opponent, Republican candidate Ed Woltz, were on the ballot. Woltz ended up winning with 369 votes to Hooper's 159.

    More >>

    Although voting was off to a slow start in Aiken, it soon picked up. Democratic Nominee Joann Tilman Hooper and her opponent, Republican candidate Ed Woltz, were on the ballot. Woltz ended up winning with 369 votes to Hooper's 159.

    More >>

  • Compensation Study shows Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office won't get $2.7 Million in pay raises

    Compensation Study shows Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office won't get $2.7 Million in pay raises

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 10:30 PM EST2017-11-08 03:30:07 GMT
    As the budget deadline approaches for Augusta-Richmond County, leaders are taking a hard look at how much is available next year for employee salaries. The numbers don't lie showing Augusta-Richmond County is far behind paying some of its employees compared to surrounding areas in the C-S-R-A. "I think we're in a good place in terms of information now we have to find the resources to make that happen," says Commissioner Ben Hassan. For example, according to the study the ...More >>
    As the budget deadline approaches for Augusta-Richmond County, leaders are taking a hard look at how much is available next year for employee salaries. The numbers don't lie showing Augusta-Richmond County is far behind paying some of its employees compared to surrounding areas in the C-S-R-A. "I think we're in a good place in terms of information now we have to find the resources to make that happen," says Commissioner Ben Hassan. For example, according to the study the ...More >>

  • Victim in Heritage Apartments shooting dies

    Victim in Heritage Apartments shooting dies

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 10:07 PM EST2017-11-08 03:07:30 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office are investigating the death of an Augusta man. Twenty-six-year-old Frederick Booker was shot multiple times at Heritage Apartments off Jackson Road at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office are investigating the death of an Augusta man. Twenty-six-year-old Frederick Booker was shot multiple times at Heritage Apartments off Jackson Road at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly