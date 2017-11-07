Republican Gregory Woltz of Aiken wins City Council seat - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Republican Gregory Woltz of Aiken wins City Council seat

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

Although voting was off to a slow start in Aiken, it soon picked up. Democratic Nominee Joann Tillman Hooper and her opponent...Republican candidate Gregory Woltz, were on the ballot. Woltz ended up winning with 369 votes to Hooper's 159.

He has lived in the city for 30 years, owns and operates two businesses, and worked on the planning commission for 10 years. He's prioritizing changes to the city's infrastructure, retaining public safety officers for longer periods, and growth.

He's thrilled to know the city of Aiken voted for him to represent the city. "It feels great. It really does. It's been hard work and we're real proud of it and we can't wait to get started. Well we have to come up with a growth goal and we have to reach it. Because if we don't, we're going to be in trouble. We need to grow. We've got more people retiring than we do coming into work. So we've got to find a way to get our growth back to where it was. We used to be at 3.9%, we've been down to zero to one," says Woltz.

Woltz is excited to start brainstorming ways to retain their citizens and create more jobs.

